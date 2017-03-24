This is insane!

The Big Bend skyscraper is just an idea at this point, but if completed would become the longest skyscraper in the world. How? By bending it in half!

According to CNN:

The Big Bend is a curved, 4,000 foot-long skyscraper planned on Manhattan’s Billionaire’s Row. The designer of the project, Ioannis Oiaonomou, was inspired to create the U-shaped structure after learning that a company created an elevator that not only moves vertically, but also horizontally.

How many of you thought this when you first saw it?