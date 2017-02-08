Are Biebs and Rita Ora Working On Music Together??

Could this be a sign of a new collabo in the works?  Rita Ora shared a video on Snapchat of Justin Bieber and her singing K-Ci and JoJo “All My Life” together.

Related Content

This Is The Justin Bieber We Love…
Bieber and the Beast??
Justin Bieber As A UFC Fighter?
Justin Bieber Punches Fan?
Justin Bieber Might Be In A Soccer Movie…And...
Beiber Is #TeamKimye…And Kanye Is Still Talk...
  • Comments

    Comments