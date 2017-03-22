Biebs Gets New Ink…Dances Shirtless With Granny…Gets Chased….And Yells At Fans

Justin Bieber showed off a brand new eagle tattoo on his stomach and a bear on his chest on Instagram while touring Australia. Some people got to see the ink up close, especially an old lady. Justin was at a bar and danced with her. They slow danced with smiles on their faces. Justin even gave the old lady a hug at the end.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

SOURCE

But then…he had fans crowding him around him as he ate lunch in Australia.

Afterwards, fans chased him as he ran to his car.

(10) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted out in Sydney, Australia today. (March 17) pic.twitter.com/wGelKVVaHS — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCGiveaway) March 17, 2017



He even tried having a conversation with his fans, but he ended up telling them, “The more you guys scream and act like animals, the less we can have a conversation.”

Justin even yelled at someone for touching his face.