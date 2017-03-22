Biebs Gets New Ink…Dances Shirtless With Granny…Gets Chased….And Yells At Fans

By Kelly K
Mar 22, 7:40 AM

Justin Bieber showed off a brand new eagle tattoo on his stomach and a bear on his chest on Instagram while touring Australia. Some people got to see the ink up close, especially an old lady. Justin was at a bar and danced with her. They slow danced with smiles on their faces. Justin even gave the old lady a hug at the end.

 

But then…he had fans crowding him around him as he ate lunch in Australia.

Afterwards, fans chased him as he ran to his car.


He even tried having a conversation with his fans, but he ended up telling them, “The more you guys scream and act like animals, the less we can have a conversation.”

Justin even yelled at someone for touching his face.

