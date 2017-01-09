Bieber and the Beast??

Twitter has noticed that the new doll that is supposed to look like Emma Watson from the live action “Beauty and the Beast” looks a lot like Justin Bieber in a dress. And it’s fantastic.

they thought they made a nice emma as belle doll but instead they made a justin bieber doll pic.twitter.com/lbApA05pu0 — maryam (@seIinaivy) January 7, 2017

I may think I'm unattractive but at least I'm not as bad as the Emma Watson Belle doll ? pic.twitter.com/J1wvP0VKkK — Kate (@KaitlinWitcher) January 8, 2017

BTW…everyone is freaking out about the new trailer featuring Emma singing as Belle…

