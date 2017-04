Beyonce is spending a half million on a baby nursery for the twins she’s expecting. The nursery comes with its own kitchen, library and custom fireplace. She has already spend $30,000 on matching cribs and rockers. And she has dropped $50,000 for a state-of-the-art sound system to play the kind of music she thinks her little ones will enjoy. And there will be a mini movie theater for once the little ones get older. That costs $200,000.

MORE HERE