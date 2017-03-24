Beyonce Wins The Week With One Call

Ebony Banks is a Texas high school student that’s battling a rare form of stage four cancer, and Beyonce is her idol. Her friends launched a social media campaign. Banks’ nickname is Ebob, and the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE was born. It got lots of attention, and Beyonce heard about it. She called Ebony on FaceTime this week, and while most of the conversation was private, some of it was filmed and you can hear Beyoncé say, “I love you.” Banks is currently being treated, and says that when she grows up she wants to be a pediatric nurse so she can help others in her situation.

