Beyoncé Wants To Own NBA Team

Beyoncé has reportedly shown interest in becoming part of an ownership group to bid on her hometown Houston Rockets — following a decision by team owner Les Alexander to sell the NBA franchise.

Beyonce, a Houston native, is reportedly "mulling" pursuing an ownership stake with the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/XasZvR1pWV — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 1, 2017

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported Beyoncé could be an asset to interested parties by adding “superstar sizzle to any ownership group, likely helping the team with local and international marketing.”

Beyoncé is one of the most well-known celebrities in the world, but her net worth of $350M-$450M falls short of being able to buy the Rockets alone. Another factor is her husband Jay-Z’s agency, Roc Nation Sports. He was forced to sell his share in the Brooklyn Nets after becoming a certified agent to represent players, but there’s been nothing to suggest his wife wouldn’t be eligible to become a team stakeholder.