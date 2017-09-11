Beyonce Visits With Harvey Victims In Houston

Beyoncé was in her hometown of Houston helping victims of Hurricane Harvey on Friday, joined by her daughter Blue Ivy. In a series of photos posted on her Instagram, the Grammy winner and her Beygood team served hot food and posed for photos as they hugged and talked with victims.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Beyonce also stopped by her church with Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.” In addition to her time, the pastor confirmed that Beyonce had also donated a lot of money. “She’s starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities.”