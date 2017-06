Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins have left the hospital and are finally at home, after spending several extra days in the hospital. A source said that Beyonce’ and the babies are “doing great.”

Daily Mail reported that Beyonce’ and Jay-Z have set up house at a Malibu mansion that costs $400,000-A-MONTH. I repeat…A MONTH. The property features a rose garden, tennis court, pool house and viewing deck and you can buy it for $54.5 million. The family is expected to stay there for the rest of the summer.

