Beyonce Shopped At Target And People Lost Their Minds

People freaked out when they saw Beyonce shopping at Target with her mom, Blue Ivy and one of the twins. Of course pics showed up on Twitter… some were shocked the person who captured the moment didn’t faint from excitement …

Beyoncé Shops at Target; In Other News, I Now Live at Target https://t.co/KWAwcobfqO pic.twitter.com/yrkMstB7YS — Beyonce Trending (@Beyoncelizer) December 7, 2017

…and some were salty she couldn’t just shop in peace.

Can she shop in peace pic.twitter.com/X4vdbtEtjg — COKE WHORE (@GisellesEgo) December 7, 2017

