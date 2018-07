FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Beyonce arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York. Beyonce presented Colin Kaepernick with Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award on Tuesday night, Dec. 5, 2017, and Kaepernick promised that "with or without the NFL's platform, I will continue to work for the people." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Her twins Rumi and Sir!

Beyoncé has finally given us an updated picture of the twin babies, Rumi and Sir. The photo was posted on her website. It was taken while they were on vacation in Europe.