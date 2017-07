IT’S HERE GUYS!!!! The first picture of Queen Bey’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter!!

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

She posted the Instagram picture at 1 a.m. In the middle of the night….savage move Bey.

The picture seems similar theme to her pregnancy announcement picture:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

If you have a sassy sense of humor, watch this guy freak out in the middle of the night about the picture. Hilarious but definitely NSFW!!