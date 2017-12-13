Beyoncé Not Crazy About Bïeryoncé

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Beyonce arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York. Beyonce presented Colin Kaepernick with Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award on Tuesday night, Dec. 5, 2017, and Kaepernick promised that "with or without the NFL's platform, I will continue to work for the people." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Beyoncé is blocking a Brooklyn brewery from selling more of its “Bïeryoncé” pilsner, which was made in her honor.

Queen Bee sent a cease and desist letter to Brooklyn Lineup Brewing demanding they shut down production of the beer, in part because the label uses the same pink lettering featured on her self-titled 2013 album.

Brewery owner Katarina Martinez has been selling the beer since October 2016, but only got the letter last month. They were thinking they were paying homage to Beyoncé, but B didn’t see it that way.

Katrina plans to sell the remaining “Bïeryoncé” and then stop brewing it. The brew was inspired after Martinez bought tickets to a Beyoncé show but couldn’t attend.