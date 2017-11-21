Beyoncé Is the Music Industry’s Highest Paid Woman

Forbes released its 2017 list for the highest-paid women in music on Monday, revealing that Beyoncé leads the way with an eye-popping $105 million dollars.

She’s the only person on the list to hit the nine-figures milestone. Adele, earning roughly two-thirds of Beyoncé’s total, comes in at second place with $69 million dollars. Taylor Swift ($44 million), Celine Dion ($42 million), and Jennifer Lopez ($38 million) rank third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

The sums and rankings come from pretax income from June 1st 2016 through June 1st 2017, and don’t take out fees charged by agents, managers, lawyers, and anyone else on the divas’ payrolls.

By the way, as a result of the time-frame, none of Taylor Swift’s income from her new album Reputation — the best-selling music release of 2017 — is factored into the 2017 list.