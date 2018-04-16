Beyonce Brings Out Destiny’s Child At Coachella, Yodel Boy, And All The Highlights

On the group’s 20th anniversary, Destiny’s Child reunited for a performance during Beyoncé’s headlining set at Coachella on Saturday.

They did three numbers: “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.”

Beyoncé’s epic performance featured over 100 dancers and a drumline, also saw a cameo from husband Jay-Z (“Déjà Vu”) and sister Solange Knowles (“Get Me Bodied”).

Adele posted some videos of her reacting to Beyonce on Instagram… In one video, Adele jumps and whips her hair around. In another, Adele dances and shakes her butt.

The Weeknd got emotional during his Coachella Music Festival performance…but for a different reason. Two of his songs seemed to be about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and got him a little choked up. A pregnant Cardi B performed…and twerked. Even Eminem opened a “Mom’s Spaghetti” pop-up restaurant and it was perfect.

But really, the king of Coachella was Walmart Yodel boy.

Justin Bieber was a little starstruck and got a selfie with him. He not only took the stage at Coachella like a boss…but then went on to perform at the Grand Old Opry. #Bestweekever

Speaking of Justin…he was a bona fide hero when he came to the rescue of a woman being choked by a guy at a Coachella party. He saw this guy come in the party and go after this woman…Justin and his friend started screaming at the guy to let her go…he wouldn’t so Justin hit the guy in the face and pushed him against the wall which allowed the woman to get away. The guy was thrown out of the party and he was arrested.

