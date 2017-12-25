The Best Yule Logs in One Place
By Garfield

Dec 25, 2017 @ 11:30 AM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MACY'S - Santa Clause walks through the Macy's Center City for the Christmas Window Unveiling, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013 in Philadelphia. (Michael Perez / AP Images for Macy's)

If you’re stuck working on Christmas Day don’t worry, we have the best Yule Logs for you. So sit back in the break-room and relax with these heart-warming scenes.

First, this 3 hour Yule Log featuring the obligatory fire, some Christmas classics and a couple fur buddies.

If that’s not quite your speed, you can hang out and sip bourbon with Nick Offerman for 10 hours.

Finally, if you’re more of a traditionalist; this plain old Yule Log should suit your needs.

No matter what sort of log you choose to yule around this year, have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

