The Best Sandwiches in Sandwich, Massachusetts Chosen by Sandwich Cops

Fun fact! I grew up in Sandwich, Massachusetts. Yes it exists, and yes we have the Sandwich Police…lol

So Rachel Ray had Daym Drops do a “Sandwich ride-along” with some local Sandwich Police officers and I’m geeking out because it’s my hometown. #SorryNotSorry

Here are the winners for the best Sandwiches in Sandwich, MA:

1. The Uncommon Cafe

Address: 132 Route 6A, Russell’s Corner, Sandwich

Favorite sandwich: The Morning Glory (i.e. horseradish, cheddar and egg on a bagel)

2. Cafe Chew

Address: 4 Merchants Road, Sandwich

Favorite sandwich: The Smoky Dutchman (i.e. smoked turkey, gouda, bacon and lettuce on a Bavarian pretzel roll)

3. Fisherman’s View

Address: 20 Freezer Road, Sandwich

Favorite sandwich: The Knuckle Sandwich (i.e. warm lobster meat, mayo, guacamole, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast)

I can second all of this, because I’ve tried them ALL…like 50 times. Lol SO GOOD!

-Xo Chelsea