What John Stamos did for a young cancer patient is pretty much a win for every girl that’s ever been dumped.

Made my annual trip to @LongBeachMemorial with @shuapeck and had a great time hanging out with Amanda!!

John was making his annual trip to Long Beach Memorial hospital when he met Amanda, who had been dumped by Jorge. What does John do? Calls Jorge to tell him he made a mistake! At first Jorge didn’t pick up…until he heard John on the message! Glorious. Just glorious!

