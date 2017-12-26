The Best Reason Ever To Visit Japan

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NINTENDO OF AMERICA - In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Mario poses in front of his newly revealed trailer at the Super Mario Odyssey Tour Kick-off Event on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 in Los Angeles. Over the next two weeks, Mario and his new ally, Cappy, will travel cross-country to five states to celebrate their new game, Super Mario Odyssey, which launches on Oct. 27 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Nintendo of America/AP Images)

Japan is a magical country, rich in history. As if that wasn’t reason enough to visit, MariCar has given us another reason.

If you’ve ever played Mario Cart, you know how addictive the game is. Additionally, how competitive things can get with it. Now, take the awesomeness of Mario Cart and add in the magnificence of Japan and you have MariCAR Shibuya. A very unique way to explore Japan!