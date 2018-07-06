Best of Louisville Awards Announced

The July issue of Louisville Magazine revealed the annual Best of Louisville Awards!

In the category for “Best Radio Morning Show for Humor,” somehow The Ben Davis and Kelly K Show walked away with the top spot! 😂

See the rest of the nominees and winners HERE.

Now it’s time to party!

July 12th, the party is going down at C2 Event Center in Smoketown from 6:30 until 10pm. We’ll spend the evening honoring the Best of Louisville restaurants, broadcast media, bourbon, grocery stores and more!

Get your tickets HERE.