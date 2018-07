Brace yourselves for the best new trailers to come out of Comic Con!

First is the drool-worthy Jason Momoa in his own movie as Aquaman.

Then, bet ya didn’t see THIS ONE COMING! The dude that voiced Flynn Ryder in “Tangled” as SHAZAM! It actually looks pretty hysterical. Think “Big” (classic movie starring Tom Hanks) but as a superhero!

Johnny Depp looks freaky in the new Fantastic Beasts movie…