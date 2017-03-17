The BEST Birthday Card EVER

By Kelly K
Mar 17, 7:14 AM

Author Lev Grossman’s daughter shared a birthday card that his daughter drew for her nanny. The card features a girl smelling a flower, with a cat nearby, but there’s a twist.

 

“It’s a girl smelling a flower. She is farting. A cat is also farting. Also, the flower is farting.”

If you examine the card…you’ll notice the girl has a big butt…for farting of course, and so does the cat.  GLORIOUS.

