The BEST Birthday Card EVER

Author Lev Grossman’s daughter shared a birthday card that his daughter drew for her nanny. The card features a girl smelling a flower, with a cat nearby, but there’s a twist.

My kids’ birthday card for their nanny. It’s a girl smelling a flower. She is farting. A cat is also farting. Also, the flower is farting pic.twitter.com/yLpAjSbYHB — Lev Grossman (@leverus) March 16, 2017

“It’s a girl smelling a flower. She is farting. A cat is also farting. Also, the flower is farting.”

If you examine the card…you’ll notice the girl has a big butt…for farting of course, and so does the cat. GLORIOUS.

SOURCE