Ben and Kelly Make McDeliveries At RMH

We had a BLAST making McDeliveries to families staying at RMH!



Local owner/operator, Brittney Barnett, invited us to surprise families staying at the Ronald McDonald House with breakfast and goodies! They even decked us out in their 90s-inspired McSwag! If you order a McDelivery TODAY, you could win some yourself! Couldn’t you see yourself rockin’ that vintage McJean jacket??? Yeah you can.

It was an honor and so much fun meeting some adorable kids and help brighten these families’ day!

Want to volunteer your time? Find out more about RMHC HERE

#FeelsGood