Ben Affleck Has A Girlfriend

Ben Affleck and “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus are already living together in his home in Los Angeles. The two have been spotted on dates in London and LA together recently and when they are in LA she lives with him. Sources say they have been sleeping together on and off for two years meaning he was having an affair with her while he was still married to Jennifer Garner.

But one source close to Affleck denied the claims saying the two have been only dating for three months.

BTW…she left her now ex-husband Kevin Miller to be with Ben Affleck. Source say her relationship with Affleck led to the end of her marriage.

SOURCE

MORE HERE