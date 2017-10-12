Ben Affleck Is Getting Heat For His Past Treatment Of Women

Ben Affleck is getting heat for his comments on social media condemning Harvey Weinstein’s treatment of women.

He’s being called a hypocrite because of old footage that has surfaced of him being inappropriate. One incident is of him being grabby with former MTV host Hilarie Burton. A fan pointed that out on Twitter, Hilarie said she didn’t forget and was a kid that didn’t know how to handle it. Ben tweeted an apology.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

Then there’s another 5 minute video of Ben hugging and grabbing a Canadian TV interviewer when he was dating JLo. For the record, the interviewer (Anne-Marie Losique) says this was taken out of context and she doesn’t want it to negatively impact him.

