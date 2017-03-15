Ben Affleck Completes Rehab

Ben Affleck announced on Facebook he recently completed a stint in rehab related to get a handle on his alcohol addiction. He checked himself in just after the Oscars. He said he wanted to set a good example for his children, and also thanked their mother, Jennifer Garner. He said, “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

As for what’s up with his divorce…it’s on hold again for now.

