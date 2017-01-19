Bella Hadid Called To Warn The Weeknd About Selena Gomez

Hollywood is a lot like Jr. High when it comes to the drama. Now that Selena Gomez is dating The Weeknd, the claws are starting to come out. The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid, called to warn him about Gomez.

Hadid dated The Weeknd for 2 years and it ended in November. She is reportedly still wanting him back and isn’t happy at all about his new girl. She called to tell The Weeknd she believe Selena is using him for promotion and music. She thinks Gomez has ulterior motives.

Doesn’t this not seem a little bit “crazy jealous” ex? Or do you think it’s noble of her?