Could You Beat Kelly K?

Here are the questions (answers below):

Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner have announced their engagement. What hit show would we recognize Sophie from? The cast for the highly-anticipated live-action version of “Aladdin” has been announced. The Genie will be played by which A-list celebrity? John Mayer is 40 today. He celebrated by posting a picture of a necklace featuring the diamond-encrusted head of which movie character with ties to Louisville? At a Hollywood gala where Julia Roberts was given the Award of Courage for her work in the fight against AIDS, Coldplay’s Chris Martin serenaded her with what song many associate with her? Pink just performed on SNL, what rapper did she say she needed liquid courage for to approach about a collaboration with?

Answers:

Game Of Thrones

Will Smith

The Dude from The Big Lebowski

Pretty Woman

Eminem