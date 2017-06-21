Batman Arrested Shoplifter
By Ben Davis
|
Jun 21, 2017 @ 5:10 AM

A man swiping four DVDs from a Fort Worth, Texas Walmart, was met by…. Batman.

So Damon Cole travels the country dressed as Batman and was at a neighborhood safety fair when he got a call about a nearby theft.

 

He stayed in his Batman gear, arrived at the Walmart to arrest the suspect, but he had a little trouble convincing the store managers that he was a real cop.

The cop ended up issuing the shoplifter a citation for $100 and he wasn’t too upset because he asked the cop for a selfie.

Comments