Batman Arrested Shoplifter

A man swiping four DVDs from a Fort Worth, Texas Walmart, was met by…. Batman.

So Damon Cole travels the country dressed as Batman and was at a neighborhood safety fair when he got a call about a nearby theft.

I was at Wal-Mart as Batman for kids day. This male attempted to steal 4 DVD's,I stopped him as Batman. He asked me for a selfie as Batman. pic.twitter.com/Ut2LNg5usb — Officer Damon Cole (@HeroesandCops) June 18, 2017

He stayed in his Batman gear, arrived at the Walmart to arrest the suspect, but he had a little trouble convincing the store managers that he was a real cop.

The cop ended up issuing the shoplifter a citation for $100 and he wasn’t too upset because he asked the cop for a selfie.