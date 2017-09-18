Barstool Sports HATES This Local Restaurant

Yikes….

Dave Portnoy, of Barstool Sports, was in town this weekend for ESPN’s College Gameday coverage of the University of Louisville and Clemson football game. In every town he visits, he usually asks locals on where to go for the best pizza so that he can do his regular pizza review videos called, “One bite pizza reviews.”

He decided to visit The Post, and Bearno’s while in town.

According to the Courier Journal, one of them didn’t go so well…

The Cardinals weren’t the only ones getting beat up in Louisville this weekend. Dave Portnoy — the founder of the online sports and media blog Barstool Sports — had some scathing words in a viral video food review for The Post Pizzeria in Germantown, causing a slew of prank phone calls and mean comments on social media towards the local business. “I have never ever had worse service … They said 15 minutes for the pizza, hour and a half later I got my pizza,” Portnoy said in the video. “I guess leave yourself like seven extra hours if you’re in Louisville. I guess they got nothing going on in Louisville.” Portnoy gave the popular Germantown restaurant a 0.2 out of 10 rating, complaining about the long wait time. Portnoy said in the video that he received a $10 gift card for the delay.

**WARNING: NSFW Language**

Barstool Pizza Review – The Post (Louisville, Kentucky) pic.twitter.com/IQheSNg4nb — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 15, 2017

The Post reacted:

Laura Neely, the owner of The Post, said the viral video host was overexaggerating.

“That guy was told 35 minutes and it took us 45 minutes to give him his pizza,” Neely said. “He was very nice to everyone when he was inside. But then he went outside and proceeded to give us that review. I don’t know what his deal is.”

Ben has eaten there and loved it soooo….

Anyway, after that he visited Bearno’s downtown and it seemed to go very well:

Barstool Pizza Review – Bearno's w/ @DesmondHoward (Bonus Lil' Lamar Jackson) maybe Desmond unblocks me now? pic.twitter.com/erm8UeCjB0 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 16, 2017

Where SHOULD he have gone?!!