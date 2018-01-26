This Bar Will Literally Kick Out Anyone Caught Using This Word

In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 photograph, bartender Michael Zakharchenko, originally from Ukraine, pours a beer at the Black Tap restaurant in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dubai long has been known for its clubbing scene and cocktail bars, but there’s a new thirst for craft beer. New businesses are springing up and exotic brews are replacing the country’s standard lagers. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

The word “literally” has been mangled and misused so much over the past few decades, you could say it’s literally been destroyed.

Well . . . there’s a bar in New York City called Continental that’s SO SICK of people overusing “literally” that they just instituted a new policy. Anyone who’s caught using the word inside has five minutes to finish their drink . . . and then they have to leave.

But if you start a sentence with “I literally,” then you don’t even get the grace period and you get kicked out immediately.

East Village bar the Continental expounds on their (tongue-in-cheek) ban on the word literally. Their stated goal now is to stop “Kardashianism.” cc: @edenbrower pic.twitter.com/iI0N41qCgt — evgrieve (@evgrieve) January 24, 2018

I’d be kicked out within the first 30 seconds if those words applied to using the word “like.”