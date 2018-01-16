More Bad Press For Kevin Spacey…Now He’s Being Called A Racist

A security company boss is accusing Kevin Spacey of racism claiming he refused to shake hands with his predominantly black employees while on the set of “House of Cards.”

The head of VIP Protective Services was hired to manage on-set security during season one filming of the Netflix series in 2012.

He claims Spacey refused to acknowledge the black team members and even made racial slurs.

And he said a group of black security guards were watching the trailer for the show when he heard Spacey tell his personal security manager, “I don’t want n***ers watching my trailer.”

