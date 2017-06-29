Bad Hair Day? It May Be Genetic

This toddler in North Carolina has permanent bedhead thanks to a rare condition called Uncombable Hair Syndrome.

Apparently she is one of only around 100 children worldwide with a documented case of the disorder of the hair shaft of the scalp.

In technical speak, her hair follicles are kidney-shaped instead of round, giving her fine, coarse hair which is bright white, tangled, and constantly conducting static.

Crazy!

The disorder is caused by gene mutations and is inherited but can regress in late childhood.