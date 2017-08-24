Bad Boys 3 Will Probably NOT Happen Now

Remember the one time BOTH Martin Lawrence AND Will Smith told us Bad Boys 3 was going to happen???? Remember that??? We do…

Well now comes the bad news. Now Martin is fessing up it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen anymore. He told Entertainment Weekly, “Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.” Will is currently in pre-production on Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin,” in which he plays Genie.

Sony pictures even put them on the schedule with release dates of November 2018 for “Bad Boys 3: Bad Boys For Life” and Memorial weekend 2019 for the fourth movie. But they have both since disappeared from the schedule.

NOOOOOOOOOO!