The Backstreet Boys Are Glad Social Media Wasn’t A Thing In Their Day

Backstreet Boys recently talked to Elle.com about fame before social media. Nick Carter said, “I’ll tell you this. There is some sh-t that AJ and I both did that I’m really glad that social media wasn’t around for. Because Justin Bieber couldn’t hold a candle to what we did.” AJ McLean added, “We would have been like TMZ’s saving grace, bro. Just anything from me being drunk or irate at a club. Or me walking naked down the hallway in a hotel for no apparent reason. Just random stuff that never really got out.”

READ ALL THE SASSY BEHIND-THE-SCENES STUFF HERE