Bachelorette Rachel Got Engaged…But REAL TALK…It’s All About Peter

“Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay is officially engaged to Bryan…despite most of the live finale surrounding the torturous breakup of her and Peter.

Her Neil Lane ring has a 3-carat pear shaped center stone, and is worth over “over $100,000”. She says the turning point was in Geneva when she started to realize her relationship with Peter was more about infatuation and less about someone she could see a future with.

BTW…this chick Lisa got to talk to Rachel and Bryan and she is a little bit all of us. WARNING: SASSY NSFW LANGUAGE