Bachelor Star in a New Relationship?

Hey guys! It’s intern Peppa here, and I have major news about some of our former bachelor stars.

As you know, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell called off their engagement a few months ago (insert sad face emoji.) This split had fans tearing up as we were all so happy for them, especially me! During that season, I was cheering on for Lauren B the entire time. Her and Ben made the cutest couple in Bachelor history, so why would they just break up? Apparently their relationship just wasn’t working out, and the two decide to go their separate ways. According to TMZ, Lauren has a new boyfriend now.

She was spotted on a romantic vacation in Maui this past weekend with 28 year old, Devin Antin from L.A. What’s even more shocking is the couple have known each other prior to The Bachelor. Sources say they’ve been friends for two years, but Lauren still hasn’t made it official. We haven’t even see any social media pictures. I mean come on Lauren. You claim to have moved on from Ben, so why not open up about this new flame? I actually had high hopes that they would get back together sometime in the near future, but with her new relationship in the way, who knows?

Wondering how long this one will last.. Maybe Ben just might come back into the pictuere! We’ll just have to wait and see! 🙂 #TeamBen