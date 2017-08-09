‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Trailer Teases the Sex Scandal

Remember when we reported the scandal that was going down during shooting Bachelor in Paradise between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson?

After an investigation, Warner Bros found there was no evidence of misconduct by a cast member, and no evidence that any cast member’s safety was ever in jeopardy. The whole production was shut down when a producer filed a complaint about what Corinne Olympios and Demario Jackson were doing in the pool. DeMario has been asked to come back with the cast…but Corinne’s lawyer says they are still investigating.

Well, the show isn’t shying away from the scandal teasing it in the trailer for the show.

Bachelor in Paradise launches on ABC August 14th.