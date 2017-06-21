Bachelor In Paradise Is Firing Back Up

Congrats Bachelor Nation fans…“Bachelor in Paradise” is firing it back up.

After an investigation, Warner Bros found there was no evidence of misconduct by a cast member, and no evidence that any cast member’s safety was ever in jeopardy. The whole production was shut down when a producer filed a complaint about what Corinne Olympios and Demario Jackson were doing in the pool. DeMario has been asked to come back with the cast…but Corinne’s lawyer says they are still investigating. Don’t know if or who she might sue….or if she was asked to come back.

Sidebar…SHE’S GOT A BOYFRIEND??? WHAT THE WHAA????

