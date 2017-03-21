Bachelor Nick Makes His DWTS Debut

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 24 premiered with a brand new DWTS cast. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, football star Rashad Jennings and professional bull rider Bonner Bolton impressed right out of the gate, while actor Chris Kattan and tough guy Mr. T notched low scores. Bachelor Nick Viall got decent scores and judges said he had a lot of potential. No one was eliminated in week 1.

THE LEADERBOARD

32: Simone Biles

31: Rashad Jennings

28: Nancy Kerrigan, Heather Morris, David Ross

27: Normani Kordei

24: Nick Viall, Erika Jayne

22: Bonner Bolton

21: Charo

20: Mr. T

17: Chris Kattan

A little viral moment emerged from last night’s debut…Bonner Bolton getting handsy with his partner Sharna Burgess while Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd waited for their scores.