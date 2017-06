Has Bachelor Nick Viall split with fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi? Looks like it.

Us Weekly says they were most recently seen coming back from the Bachelor in Paradise wedding of Carli and Evan looking miserable and not saying 5 words to each other. Honestly though, did anybody think they’d last this long??

Now Entertainment Tonight says they are still very much together and just moved into a new apartment together.

MORE HERE and MORE HERE