Bachelor Nick Is Engaged…And America Is Dealing With It

Nick Viall has made his choice…he popped the question to Vanessa. America seems to be confused. Here’s how it went down…

Twitter was kinda upset…

Raven: I love u. I wanna be with u Vanessa:Im kinda crazy & emotional. Not sure about us Nick:Vanessa, will u marry me? #TheBachelorFinale — Roy Tapia (@rtapia24) March 14, 2017

Look familiar 😂? Reminds me of when Katniss and Peeta had to pretend they were in love on TV. #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/Vuy1sqG4iT — lyssa kaiser (@KaiserAlyssa) March 14, 2017

The “After the Final Rose” special seemed…awkward.

If you look up miserable in the dictionary I'm pretty sure this would be the picture #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/CJo4In6RZU — Maggie (@Maggiexo8) March 14, 2017

People magazine captures the couple as they start their relationship in the “real world”…

For those on #TeamRaven…be comforted that she’ll be on “Bachelor In Paradise” this summer. And then Bachelorette Rachel got to meet 4 of her guys live last night during the “After The Final Rose”…so that was fun.

Thank goodness we have Professor Jimmy Kimmel to break it all down for us…

There are some celebs on board with his choice…