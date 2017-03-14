Bachelor Nick Is Engaged…And America Is Dealing With It

By Kelly K
|
Mar 14, 6:49 AM

Nick Viall has made his choice…he popped the question to Vanessa.  America seems to be confused.  Here’s how it went down…

 

Twitter was kinda upset…

The “After the Final Rose” special seemed…awkward.

People magazine captures the couple as they start their relationship in the “real world”…

For those on #TeamRaven…be comforted that she’ll be on “Bachelor In Paradise” this summer. And then Bachelorette Rachel got to meet 4 of her guys live last night during the “After The Final Rose”…so that was fun.

 

Thank goodness we have Professor Jimmy Kimmel to break it all down for us…

There are some celebs on board with his choice…

