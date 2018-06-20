Bachelor Nation Gets A Happy Ending for Ashley And Jared
By Kelly K
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 6:50 AM

GMA breaks down how after three years of crying and pining for Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti finally gets her man.

We first met Ashley on Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor”…and she cried.  A LOT. Then she went on “Bachelor In Paradise” and fell for Jared.  And she cried.  A LOT.  He didn’t reciprocate her feelings. But it was her second trip back to “Paradise” for the sole purpose of still going after Jared that he finally figured out she was the one.

They officially confirmed their relationship in late May, and recapped their journey for fans in a tear-filled episode of Iaconetti’s show The Story of Us.

