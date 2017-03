Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss is promising a “Bachelor first” during the live After The Final Rose special Monday night!!! What does that MEAN??? I’ll tell you what that means…most. dramatic. ATFR. EVER.

Monday's live season finale is going to be historic!!! Believe me… #thebachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 8, 2017

SEE THE EXCLUSIVE PROMO HERE!!!