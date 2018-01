“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby No. 5!

Chip wrote on Instagram, “Gaines party of 7. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines.”

In the announcement, they both showed off their “baby bump”…. They are already proud parents to two sons and two daughters.

The family news comes as the couple prepares to say goodbye to their HGTV show after its fifth season.