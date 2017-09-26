B.o.B. Launched A GoFundMe Page To “Find The Curve” In Earth

B.o.B. famously tried to tell us the Earth is flat. Well, he might be close to figuring out that isn’t exactly the case.

He launched a GoFundMe page to try to “find the curve.” He’s looking to raise $200,000 to help him launch satellites into space in order to prove what most people already know. “It’s Flat-Earth B.o.B.,” he says in a YouTube video posted to the page. “I’m starting a GoFundMe because I would like to send one, if not multiple, satellites as far into space as I can, or into orbit as I can, to find the curve. I’m looking for the curve.”

Last month, B.o.B. even chimed in on the solar eclipse, declaring that “the moon generates its own light.” He also insists that the 1969 moon landing was actually staged and that the U.S. government is cloning celebrities.

He’s almost there…he’s raised $255 of his $200,000 goal. CLICK HERE TO DONATE. (And when we say click here, we don’t actually mean you should give him money. DON’T GIVE HIM MONEY. hahahahahah)