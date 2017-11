Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said Avengers 4 will feature a true ‘finale’ fans aren’t expecting. “There will be two distinct periods,” he continued. “Everything before ‘Avengers 4’ and everything after.”

What does that mean? Will some superheroes die??

The fourth “Avengers” film is set for release in May 2019. For now, “Avengers: Infinity War” will hit theaters on May 4, 2018 including characters from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Doctor Strange.”

