A toxicology report for Anthony Bourdain revealed that he had no narcotics in his system at the time of his death.

Bourdain was found dead of suicide in his hotel room in France on June 8th while in the country filming an upcoming episode of “Parts Unknown.”

Bourdain had problems with heroin and cocaine in the past but he had no narcotics in his system when he died. And there was only a “trace of a nonnarcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose” in his system.

MORE HERE