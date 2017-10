Ashley Judd is talking about her encounter with Harvey Weinstein during a meeting at his hotel room. He had a pretty standard approach with most of his victims, asking for a massage. She said she “fought with this volley of nos, which he ignored.” So finally she said she made a deal to have sex with him when she won her first Oscar in one of his movies. He tried to change the stipulation to just being nominated…she insisted she had to win for the deal to be valid. Then she said she ran.