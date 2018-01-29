Artwork And Essays By Area Kids About Living With Cancer Will AMAZE You

One hundred and thirty-eight teens, grades 6-12, across Kentucky and Southern Indiana shared their personal experiences and reflections of what it is like to live with cancer – either their own or someone close to them – through essays, poetry and artwork for Gilda’s Club Louisville’s “Write Stuff” contest….and their work is INCREDIBLE.

Tala Maya created a magazine collage to represent how cancer slowly took over her uncle’s body until he passed away in May 2017. She calls it “Almost Heaven”. “The left side was before the man was consumed with cancer while on the right the man is consumed with cancer.”

Maggie Downs calls her monoprint “One Day At A Time” depicting her father’s journey with brain cancer. She says it “shows the value of positive energy as it moves to inspire others, exactly as my dad has done… He has engrained in me that positive energy and the ability to live each day one day at a time can get you through anything… It shows him “blowing out” his disease and the positive energy that is continually moving around him.”

Gabrielle Clark did a painting in memory of her warrior cousin “Gabby” who lost her long battle with leukemia in October 2016. “She wished all her life just to breathe the fresh air. The lungs signify her greatest wish and her constant battle. Each spring Gabby would be so happy to see the monarch butterflies break through the snow because they epitomized her own perseverance. Her fight showed me to not take any day for granted and to live life with love and a smile. I know she is watching us now, waiting for spring and the return of the monarchs.”

Elouise Betts calls her piece Hocking Hills, honoring her father who passed away in May of 2014 a few months after he was diagnosed. “Even though I was extremely lucky to have 14 amazing years with my dad, I wish I was able to cherish these years more… I’ll never forget the times we danced together to great music, the feeling of weightless that it brought me, and I wanted to paint one of these moments so I’d always be able to look up and see us together. I chose a reference image from one of the latter moments with my dad, the first music festival we went to together, because it’s one of the strongest and happiest memories I have with him.”

Top finishers of the contest were recently awarded at a ceremony at Gilda’s Club…see all the winning entries at www.gildasclublouisville.org/winners2017.

GILDA’S CLUB Louisville, 633 Baxter Ave., provides a place where children and adults with cancer (and their families and friends) join with others to build social and emotional support as a supplement to medical care. Free of charge and non-profit, Gilda’s Club offers support and networking groups, lectures, workshops and social events in a non-residential, home-like setting. Gilda’s Club Louisville now serves members from Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, Spencer, Shelby, Hardin, and Nelson counties in Kentucky, as well as Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana. Find us online at www.gildasclublouisville.org.